Illinois ready for another test, Top 10 showdown at Duke

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois freshman Adam Miller will see a familiar face when he takes the court at Cameron Indoor Stadium Tuesday night. Just like Miller, who suited up at Morgan Park, Duke freshman DJ Steward played his high school ball in Chicago, at Whitney Young. Don’t be surprised to see a little banter between the two as well, after Steward finished runner-up to Miller in the Mr. Basketball voting earlier this year.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood recruited both Miller and Steward hard. The Illini were in the Top 8 for Steward before the Blue Devils got involved. The 6-foot-3 combo guard was a 5-star prospect, ranked 26th in the country according to 247Sports.

“I’m a big DJ fan,” Underwood said. “DJ’s a really good player and he’s going to continue to become a really good player and grow as long as he’s there. He’ll be a big part of who we’ve got to guard and stop them.”

The Blue Devils (2-1) come into the game with wins over Coppin State and Bellarmine. Duke had an early 10-point first half lead at home to Michigan St. last week in the Champions Classic, but the Spartans came back to win 75-69. Duke features a talented group of forwards, including 6-foot-9 sophomore Matthew Hurt, who leads the team in scoring at 19 points per game. He also is tops in 3s this season, making nine so far in three games, while shooting 56 percent from beyond the arc. Fellow 6-foot-9 four man Jalen Johnson is second on the team in scoring at 13 points per game, both players have 26 rebounds.



“They can do a lot of things with this team and this talent,” said Underwood. “They’re denying everything, they’re playing very, very, aggressive on the defensive side. And that’s one thing Coach K always does, gets his guys to play really hard.”