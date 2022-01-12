Illinois picks up Indiana in Big Ten 2022 schedule tweak

WCIA — Illinois football will now head to Indiana as one of their Big Ten division crossover games in the Fall, instead of going to Penn State for the third year in a row.
The Big Ten announced a few tweaks to the conference schedule on Wednesday. The changes stem from adjustments that were made to the 2020 schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of making another trip to Happy Valley, the Illini will go to Bloomington for the first time since 2013. Illinois’s non-conference schedule of Wyoming, Virginia, and FCS opponent Chattanooga remains unchanged.
2022 SCHEDULE:
8/27 — vs. Wyoming
9/3 — at Indiana
9/10 — vs. Virginia
9/24 — Chattanooga
10/1 — at Wisconsin
10/8 — vs. Iowa
10/15 — vs. Minnesota
10/29 — at Nebraska
11/5 — vs. Michigan State
11/12 — vs. Purdue
11/19 — at Michigan
11/26 — at Northwestern