Illinois picks up Indiana in Big Ten 2022 schedule tweak

WCIA — Illinois football will now head to Indiana as one of their Big Ten division crossover games in the Fall, instead of going to Penn State for the third year in a row.

The Big Ten announced a few tweaks to the conference schedule on Wednesday. The changes stem from adjustments that were made to the 2020 schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of making another trip to Happy Valley, the Illini will go to Bloomington for the first time since 2013. Illinois’s non-conference schedule of Wyoming, Virginia, and FCS opponent Chattanooga remains unchanged.

We learned today Illinois flips from @ Penn State to @ Indiana on their 2022 schedule. Bret Bielema and the Illini will keep their Week 0 match-up against Wyoming, and with it comes an all important extra bye.



"I really like those bye weeks." pic.twitter.com/72DRBuMw1J — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) January 12, 2022

2022 SCHEDULE:

8/27 — vs. Wyoming

9/3 — at Indiana

9/10 — vs. Virginia

9/24 — Chattanooga

10/1 — at Wisconsin

10/8 — vs. Iowa

10/15 — vs. Minnesota

10/29 — at Nebraska

11/5 — vs. Michigan State

11/12 — vs. Purdue

11/19 — at Michigan

11/26 — at Northwestern