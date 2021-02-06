Illinois-Michigan game postponed

(WCIA) — Illinois Basketball is currently looking at another long break without a scheduled game after Michigan announced the game between the Illini and Wolverines on Thursday would be postponed.

The two teams are currently first and second in the Big Ten standings. Michigan’s program has been on pause for two weeks after a recommendation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Their last game was a win over Purdue on Jan. 22.

The Illini have already had a ten day break this season between Jan. 19 and Jan. 29. The next game Illinois has on the schedule is Feb. 16 against Northwestern.