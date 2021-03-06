Illinois drops to No. 4 Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball has now dropped eight straight matches after being swept in three sets Saturday night against No. 4 Nebraska.

The Illini got close to taking a set in the first and second, losing by two points in each of them. Illinois pushed the Huskers all the way to 30 points in the second. Raina Terry led the team with 13 killes and Megan Cooney was just behind with 11.

The road does not get easier for the Illini as they are set to take on No. 5 Minnesota next weekend in Minneapolis. Friday’s match is at 5 p.m. and Saturday’s is at 6 p.m.