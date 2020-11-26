Illinois chops down Indiana State

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball started their season on the right foot with a 68-49 over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Illini held the lead the whole way. Jeanae Terry led the way in scoring and rebounds for the Illini, she had 24 and eight respectively. Geovanna Lopes break double digits in scoring adding 12 more points.

Illinois got out to a 10-2 run to start the second half, and Indiana State never got back to within 10 points. The team is only playing four non-conference games this season. They are all at home. Their next is game is Wednesday against Valparaiso.