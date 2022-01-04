Illinois blasts Minnesota in return from COVID-19 pause

Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) tries to shoot as Illinois forward Omar Payne (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCIA) — Pause? What pause? Illinois basketball had little to no rust in its return to competition Tuesday night at Williams Arena, blasting Minnesota on its home court 76-53. It was the first game for the Illini (10-3, 3-0) in 13 days following a post Christmas COVID-19 pause, after 10 players tested positive for the virus.

Kofi Cockburn led all scorers with 29 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals. Jacob Grandison added 11 points for the Illini, with Alfonso Plummer pitching in 10 points.

Illinois opened up the second half on a 9-0 run to build a 20-point lead at 50-30 and never looked back. The team now has a quick turn, with Maryland visiting State Farm Center Thursday night at 6 p.m.