Illinois ends break from games, ready for Friday night showdown against No. 7 Iowa in “one the biggest rivalries there is in college basketball”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball finally returns to the court Friday night facing rival Iowa at 8 p.m. on the 10th-day between games for the Illini. The 7th-ranked Hawkeyes haven’t suited up in eight days, as both teams have dealt with COVID-19 postponements due to their opponents not being able to play.

The match-up against the Hawkeyes (12-3, 6-2 B1G) brings plenty of history and hype for both teams. The Illini (10-5, 6-3) split their two meetings in the series last season, with each team winning at home. Iowa won the first game on Super Bowl Sunday 72-65, as Kofi Cockburn struggled to do much of anything scoring just six points and grabbing six rebounds. Meanwhile, Luka Garza shined putting up a game high 25 points and 10 rebounds. It was a different story in the second game, with Illinois taking down Iowa 78-76 on March 8. It ended up being the final game of the season for both teams, after the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments were canceled just four days later. That was the first and only win for Illini head coach Brad Underwood against the Hawkeyes, he’s just 1-5 in the series.

“We’re going to show up for 40 minutes and throw it up, and whoever has more points at the end is going to be happy and the other is going to be pissed,” Underwood said during a Zoom call with media on Thursday. “That’s the way it works in a great rivalry and I love that. That’s what it’s about.”

There’s not late 1980’s and early 1990’s bad blood between these two teams but it’s not all roses either. Last year, Illini junior guard Ayo Dosunmu didn’t hold much back when asked about the rivalry.

"We just don't like each other, simple as that."



The game has been heated recently, with Illini assistant Chin Coleman exchanging pleasantries with Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery in the handshake line last year in Iowa City. Then in Champaign, Illini guard Da’Monte Williams and Hawkeyes guard Connor McCaffery did not follow social distancing recommendations in a nose-to-nose disagreement where multiple technical fouls were issued.

“I personally think Illinois vs. Iowa is one the biggest rivalries there is in college basketball and I think it’s going to be really competitive, it’s going to be a high level game,” Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn said.