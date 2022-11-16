CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball came out ready to play early this morning for a 11:00 a.m. game vs. McNeese State. The Illini were leading 52-12 at half. Illinois finished the game in triple digits beating McNeese 100-38.

Kendall Bostic shot 5-7 from the field with a double double. Bostic had 12 rebounds and 12 points during the game. Adalia McKenzie finished second in scoring for the Illini with 12 points. Makira Cook shot 3-4 from the field and 2-2 from beyond the arch, scoring 10 points.

The Illini with new head coach Shauna Green are 3-0 this season. They’ll stay home for their next game vs. Evansville Saturday at 2:00 p.m.