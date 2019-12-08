Illini will learn bowl fate on Sunday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois has been waiting more than a week to find out when and where they will play their bowl game. That will chance on Sunday when every bowl is announced.

The most likely destination is the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, California. It’s the same bowl the Illini went to in 2011 when it was known as the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl. There are a few other options, mainly the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York City and the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

Illinois doesn’t care which bowl, when it is, or who they play, they’re just happy to still be playing.

“We’re pumped up and excited about going to a bowl game,” Lovie Smith said. “What and wherever, doesn’t really matter to us. We’re going bowling and that will be the positive that we will eventually get to.”

“I really don’t care specifically, I mean good weather would be ideal but bowl game is what we’ve been preaching for and we can’t get picky or whatnot,” Dele Harding said.

“At 6-6 I don’t think we get to choose,” Dre Brown said. “I think if we would have won this game we’d probably get to pick.”

Illinois will hold a news conference at 5:00 on Sunday, we will have that covered for you both on air and online.