Illini vs. Hawaii Preview

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini are back in action for the first time in eight days, hosting Hawaii Monday night.

One year ago, the Illini were in Hawaii for the Maui Invitational. Illinois didn’t play the Warriors, but it’s an interesting side note heading into the game.

Andres Feliz has been the straw that’s stirring the Illini drink to start the season. He’s recorded a double-double in two of the first three games, averaging 19 points per game. The 62 team turnovers through three games is still a concerning stat, but not for Feliz.

“I trust my teammates a lot, we just got to keep working. It’s too early in the season to let down, and for us it’s going to be a great year,” he said. “We just have to stay together through the adversity, and keep having fun, and we’re going to be alright.”