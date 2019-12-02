Illini volleyball receives bid to NCAA tournament

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — They had to sweat it out on the bubble, but the Illini did just enough to make the field of 64 for the NCAA tournament.

The field was announced on Sunday night and the Illini were named as one of the last four teams selected as an at-large bid into the the tournament. Illinois is 16-13 overall on the season. This is the third straight postseason berth for Chris Tamas as head coach.

Illinois was placed in the BYU regional to take place in Provo, Utah. The Illini play Utah in the first round on Friday night.