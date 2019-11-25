Illini volleyball out to improve resume in final week of season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With only two matches left in the regular season, Illinois volleyball is looking to finish strong. With two wins, Illinois would end the year on a five match winning streak.

Each one of those wins a little more important than the previous, seeing as Illinois was 12-12 just ten days ago. Now 15-12 and 10-8 in the conference, two wins this week would all but seal their spot in the NCAA tournament.

“We had that middle stretch that was tough where we played three top-10 teams within about six days, seven days. We were close on a lot of those but couldn’t quite get that marquee in-conference win,” head coach Chris Tamas said. “We’ve been handling business how we’ve needed to as conference has gone on and we’ve put ourselves in the position to be where we’re at now and being 2-0 last weekend definitely helps us.”

The Illini host Northwestern on Wednesday night for Senior Night, then travel to Northwestern to end their season on Saturday.