Illini volleyball hopeful for a season “however that looks”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois volleyball schedule will look a lot different this season. The Illini will not play non-conference matches, a decision made by the Big Ten Conference last week. Last season, Illinois played nine non-con matches, going 5-4 before starting league play. Now fourth-year head coach Chris Tamas says he just wants to play, regardless of the circumstances.

“They (the players) just want a season however that looks, and whether we get cut short a preseason or if the season actually gets shifted to happen earlier then they’ll just be excited to get back on the court and play, I know that’s the main thing,” Tamas said.

College volleyball has one of the shortest preseasons out of all Division I sports, with typically only a few weeks of practice before games start. Compare that to football, which has more than three. The Illini are coming off a third straight trip to the NCAA tournament under Tamas.

“This group really enjoys being around one another, that’s the main goal right now, and after that we’ll kind of take whatever’s given to us, and we’ll just kind of go day by day,” Tamas added.