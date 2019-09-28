Illini use bye week for rest and recruiting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After the previous two games, Illinois fan could probably use a break from football. Two losses by a combined seven points is tough to swallow. It’s a break the team needs too.

The Illini are getting some much needed R&R this week, rest and recruiting. The bye week allows the players a couple extra days off to rest their bodies. It also allows the coaches to go out recruiting. But starting Monday, it’s back to work for the Orange and Blue.

“We’re gonna evaluate everything, we have a plan for how we handle the bye week. Number one, let the team have an opportunity to heal up. Especially after a physical game like that,” Lovie Smith said. “We’ll evaluate what we’ve done the first four games and what we need to do going forward.”

“You’ve got to take it in for a while, bathe in it I would say, then brush it off and move on to Minnesota,” Reggie Corbin said.

Illinois travels to Minneapolis next week to take on Minnesota.