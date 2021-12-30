Illini, Underwood ready to turn over calendar after “very trying Fall”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball has had quite the difficult Fall, one of the hardest in recent memory. From suspensions to injuries to sickness, the Illini have seen a bit.

Head coach Brad Underwood has admitted as much. Even with that, the Illini seem to have gotten into a rhythm rattling off seven wins out of eight games. Now with COVID issues, it is not clear how much their feng shui has been affected. But as they turn over the calendar, Underwood likes where they are.

“Every team is different, they go through their moments at different times,” says Underwood. “We’ve had a very trying Fall, yet I think we’re in a place where we’re starting to do some things and identify roles and feel comfortable.”