CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- After taking a 16-point lead midway through the second half, the Illini needed a blocked shot from Kofi Cockburn to seal a 78-76 win over Iowa on Sunday to close the regular season.

In his final game at State Farm Center, Kipper Nichols left it all out on the court. The Illini senior played his best game of the season in his last one in Champaign, scoring ten points, making all three of his shots. After an up and down career, he leaves taking the Illini to the tournament for the first time in seven years.