Illini Uncut: Media Day 2019

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois football team took its first day off from training camp on Tuesday, making it a perfect time to hold the program’s Media Day 2019. Illini head coach Lovie Smith held his first official press conference of the season at Memorial Stadium, while the freshmen spoke to the media for the first and only time until they plan in a game.

LIVE NOW: Illinois Head Football Coach Lovie Smith Press Conference

LIVE NOW: Illinois Head Football Coach Lovie Smith Press Conference #WCIA

Posted by WCIA 3 News on Tuesday, August 6, 2019
WATCH Illinois football coach Lovie Smith preview the 2019 season during the team’s formal Media Day on Tuesday.

