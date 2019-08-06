Illini Uncut: Media Day 2019

URBANA (WCIA) -- The Illinois softball team is getting a rare opportunity this summer. The Illini are taking the program's first foreign trip this week, they leave for Europe Tuesday.

"I've never gone out of the country, so I'm excited for that," Illinois junior catcher Bella Loya said. "But it's going to be a really cool bonding experience with this team. And I think that this team is already so close, even though we've only been together for 10 days. I'm really excited."