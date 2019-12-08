Illini to play in Redbox Bowl

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini are heading to California for the postseason. Illinois will take on California in the Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara.

Illinois finished the season 6-6 while the Golden Bears went 7-5 and 4-5 in the PAC12.

Illinois leads the all-time series against CAl, 7-3. 2005 was the last meeting between the two schools, Cal won 35-20 in Berkley. This game will be the first meeting between the two in a bowl game.

Illinois currently has six players from California on their roster, while Wole Betiku went to high school in Cali but is not from the state.

