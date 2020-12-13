Illini suffer 28-10 defeat against rival Northwestern

(WCIA) — The weather forecasted a grind it out, defensive game for the annual battle for the Land of Lincoln Trophy. But injuries and COVID-19 issues were some of the reasons that the Illini defense didn’t show up. They suffered their 6th straight loss to Northwestern, falling 28-10.

It was announced just before the game that Safety Tony Adams tested positive for COVID-19, and corner Nate Hobbs had to sit for contact tracing. As a result Marquez Beason, Jartavis Martin and Kerby Joseph were all thrust into bigger roles. Starting center Doug Kramer also left the game with an injury and did not return.

“You don’t want to make excuses but that’s just so many guys,” said head coach Lovie Smith. “You can only go so many deep and you start seeing it. You start giving up big plays, it affected us an awful lot today. Nobody wants to hear that, but that’s reality and that’s where we are.”

An early takeaway wasn’t enough to keep the defensive going. The Wildcats got most of their damage done on the ground — with two rushers going for over 100 yards. Chase Brown tried to keep Illinois in it with 75 yards rushing, but the passing game fell short. Brandon Peters and Isaiah Williams combined to go just 7 of 22.

“One of the things that we didn’t do well was catching the ball,” said Brown. “There were a few opportunities there that we could have kept drives going where we missed the catch. // Unfortunately it was raining today. I commend them for attempting but we need to catch the ball better.”



“That’s tough. When guys play they’re hearts out and you’re not seeing the results. That’s where we are right now. We got to stay the course, hope we’ll get a free guys back and it’ll help us going forward knowing what some of these guys who wouldn’t normally be playing can do.”

Once again Lovie Smith’s Illini team is left with more questions than answers after playing Northwestern. They still have one more regular season game, Week Nine: Champions Week. They have to wait and see who that opponent will be. Reporting for Your Illini Nation.