Illini start toughest stretch of schedule with Miami

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After paying four games in nine days, the Illini haven’t seen the court in nearly a week. They’re back with the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday night.

It starts the toughest part of the Illini schedule yet. Four of their next five games are against high major opponents. Miami on Monday, followed by Maryland to open the Big Ten, then Michigan at home. Then Missouri later in December. It’s a big opportunity for the orange and blue to show what kind of improvements they’ve made, and if they’re ready to take the next step.

“We’re gonna play a great schedule so try not to make too much out of it,” Brad Underwood said. “We have two early games, obviously coming up in the Big Ten play but right now all of our focus has been pretty singular in terms of just getting ready for Miami.”

“We’ve been talking about it as a team how important these three games is for us,” Trent Frazier said. “Just winning these three games right here could make some noise for Illinois basketball so this is obviously a big opportunity for this team and we’ve got to take this serious and show the nation what we’re about.”

Illinois and Miami tip off at 6:00 Monday night at the State Farm Center.