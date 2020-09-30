Illini start padded practices, fall roster finalized

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s starting to feel more like a football practice should for the Illinois football team. The Illini worked out for the first time in pads in 2020 on Wednesday, after several delays and stoppages due to COVID-19. The turn of the page towards the start of the season brings several changes to the roster as well. Illini head coach Lovie Smith announced his final roster for the fall season.

#Illini football updates, as they start the first padded practice of the year pic.twitter.com/isglbl3yie — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) September 30, 2020

Most notably, Cal grad transfer Chinedu Udeogu is no longer part of the program after announcing he was coming to Champaign back in May. Defensive back Nick Walker has opted out of the season, the third player to announce he will not play this season. Running back Ra’Von Bonner and linebacker Dawson DeGroot. Kerby Joseph officially moved from defensive back to wide receiver, after trying the position out for bowl practices back in December.

“You go through a season, you have a roster put together and injuries hit you unexpectedly, but you have to be able to go on,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “So that’s how we’ve handled it. You mention three (opt-outs), I’ve forgotten how many we’ve actually had because the group we have now, they’re pretty locked in. A lot of guys were really working hard to have the right to play football, so know they’re getting their wish. That’s how we looked at it.”