Illini soccer beats Dayton on Senior Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Only two games into the season, the Illinois soccer team honored their six senior on Sunday with a 3-2 win over Dayton.

After a scoreless first half, Hope Breslin netted the first goal in the 49th minute. Then senior Arianna Veland was a awarded a penalty kick, which she converted to give Illinois a 2-0 lead. Eileen Murphy made it 3-0 Illini in the 61st minute with her first career goal.

Dayton made a comeback and cut it to a 3-2 Illinois lead in the 73rd minute, but the Illini held on from there.

Illinois is now 2-0 and travel west to take on Pepperdine on the 30th.

