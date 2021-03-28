Illini shut out Gophers 8-0 in series finale

(WCIA) — Illinois Softball defeated the Gophers 8-0 on Sunday in the final game of the series. After dropping the first three games this weekend, Sydney Sickels led the Illini in the circle, pitching five scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out eight.

Kelly Ryono put the Illini ahead first wit an RBI double allowed Miranda Gallardo to score as a pitch runner for Katie Wingerter. The Illini also posted a six-run third inning, with Jaelyn Vickery, Gabi Robles, Avery Steiner, and Kailee Powell each with a hit.

The Illini are now 11-5 on the season, and will travel to Wisconsin next weekend to face the Badgers in a four-game series starting on Friday.