Illini ready for season opener

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 115th season of Illinois men’s basketball tips off on Tuesday when the Illini host Nicholls State at the State Farm Center.

It’s year three for Brad Underwood and the expectations haven’t been higher. With Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier paired with Giorgi Bezhanishvili and newcomer Kofi Cockburn, the Illini are set up for a run at the NCAA tournament. Somewhere they haven’t been since 2013.

But first things first, getting their first game under their belt on Tuesday.

“We’re very excited to get out here tomorrow and play in front of these fans,” Trent Frazier said. “It’s real, it’s prime time so we’re going to continue to stay focused and get better everyday.”

“What is our identity? When that opposing team and that opposing coach watches us play, what does he see? We don’t talk about playing an opponent, they’re nameless and faceless,” Underwood said. “It’s about us going to do our job, handling the scouting report that game and being that type of team.”

Illinois and Nicholls State tip off at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday on BTN+.