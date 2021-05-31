Illini qualify for match play, Feagles finishes fourth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WCIA) — For the seventh time in ten years, Illinois Men’s Golf will continue playing after 72 holes at the NCAA Championships.

The Illini battled during the toughest day on the course, scoring a weekend high 10 strokes above par. Thanks to their cushion coming into the day, the team finished comfortably in fifth setting themselves up for a quarterfinal match-up with Oklahoma. The last time the Illini made it to match play, they lost to the Sooners in the semifinal.

“If you can get to the final eight of the match play portion, it means you had a really, really good year,” says head coach Mike Small. “It’s a top five finish in the nation technically. It gives you a chance to win the National Championship. If you don’t make it this far, you can’t win it. You have to get at least this minimum if you have a chance to win it. To do it seven times in ten years, we’re very proud of that.”

The team was led by Scottsdale native Michael Feagles, who was in the hunt for the individual title. Feagles finished even on the day and ended up fourth in the overall leaderboard.