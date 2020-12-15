Illini players, interim coach Rod Smith react to Lovie Smith’s firing: “It’s a roller coaster”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illinois football coach Lovie Smith frequently used the term ‘divorce can be a good thing’ when referring to players leaving or coming into the program from another team. The Illini are feeling that phrase all too well right now after Smith’s departure on Sunday. He was fired after five seasons, but with one game still to play, the team and new interim head coach Rod Smith have to find a way to regroup, and fast.

“It is emotional, it’s a rollercoaster,” Rod Smith said. “But it’s one of those things where we understand the job we signed up for.”

Saturday’s game at Penn State (4:30 p.m. CT on FS1) will be Rod Smith’s first game as a head coach. The emotions are high and that will continue as the team prepares to end its season without the well-respected Lovie Smith. His 17-39 record wasn’t good enough but his players say they will remember far more than the wins and losses.

“I’ll still stand by head coach Lovie Smith, I think he’s a phenomenal coach,” Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen said on Monday. “Unfortunately, it is a business, college football is a business and we weren’t productive when coach Smith was here.”

While some outside the program might argue there’s nothing left to play for, finishing strong is important for guys like Hasnen and Doug Kramer, who thanked Lovie Smith for the chance to play Power 5 football.

“I owe everything to him,” Hansen said. “I owe my career to him and he taught me a lot about being a good man.”



“It means everything to me and I’m very thankful to Coach Smith for that,” Kramer said. “This was my dream growing up, this is where I wanted to play. So to have that from him and his staff meant a ton to me.”

Before the Illini turn the corner to a new coach and leader, Rod Smith is doing his best to put the team ahead of his emotions to end this chapter on a high note.

“There’s a chance some coaches may not be around next year but we’re here for them, we’re here for the kids,” Smith said. “And we’ll do our damnedest to make sure we finish things up.”