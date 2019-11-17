Your Illini Nation (11/16/19)

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball picks up a win, while women’s basketball falls to an in-state opponent.

Illinois volleyball needed a win on Saturday to avoid dropping below .500 on the season, they got it in three sets over Rutgers. The Illini are now 13-12 on the season and 8-8 in the Big Ten. They’re at Maryland on Friday.

Illinois women’s basketball hosted in-state foe Illinois State at State Farm Center on Saturday. The Redbirds left victorious with a 74-58 win. Champaign native Lexi Wallen lead ISU in scoring with 26 points.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss