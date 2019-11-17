Your Illini Nation (11/16/19)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball picks up a win, while women’s basketball falls to an in-state opponent.

Illinois volleyball needed a win on Saturday to avoid dropping below .500 on the season, they got it in three sets over Rutgers. The Illini are now 13-12 on the season and 8-8 in the Big Ten. They’re at Maryland on Friday.

Illinois women’s basketball hosted in-state foe Illinois State at State Farm Center on Saturday. The Redbirds left victorious with a 74-58 win. Champaign native Lexi Wallen lead ISU in scoring with 26 points.