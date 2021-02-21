Illini offense fires on all cylinders in win against Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu’s triple-double had quite the supporting cast. The Illini guard had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, with three other Illini scoring in double-figures. With the team firing on all cylinders, a balanced offense gave them 94-63 victory to a Minnesota team that was previously 13-1 at home.

“I believe in everybody on our team, so when they’re making shots and on their game, it makes the opposing team hard to just focus on me or Kofi and that’s what makes our team dangerous,” says Dosunmu.

After 7-straight wins, a chance for a Big Ten title, and an Ayo Dosunmu triple-double….the #Illini are just taking in the moment after their dominant win at Minnesota.



"Enjoying the fact that we're playing basketball. These memories are going to last a lifetime." pic.twitter.com/WBFRQ7uUfk — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) February 21, 2021

Kofi Cockburn led the team with 22 points, while grabbing six rebounds. Cockburn has shot 60% or better in 16 games this season, which is tied for second-most in the nation. Trent Frazier is coming off one of the best games of the season, scoring 15 points against the Gophers and a career-high six steals.

“Whoever was on the court at the time, gave us great energy, playing their butts off, and just playing hard for 40 minutes, I thought we did an amazing job,” says Frazier.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Adam Miller combined for 14 points, while Jacob Grandison is coming off one of the best games of his Illini career, scoring a season-high 12 points, including seven of the first 19 Illini points.

“Jacob was phenomenal early, I thought when the game was in the guts of the game early in the first half, his three’s, he had four assists, he moved the ball,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “Jake is a great ball mover, and then picked his spots, and we knew after game one that Kofi was going to attract a lot of attention.”

The Illini are in search of another road kill, with a trip to Michigan State on Tuesday.