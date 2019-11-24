Illini offense explodes in rout of Hampton

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illini did nearly nothing wrong in the first half on Saturday, doubling up Hampton 62-31 with no turnovers. It was much of the same in the second half on their way to a 120-71 win.

Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu lead the team in scoring with 20 points each. Cockburn recorded another double-double 13 rebounds to go along with his 20 points. Alan Griffin scored a career high 19 points in the game.

“Two things I was a little disappointed in were our rim protection, one block and then the first two minutes of the second half where we turned it over three times,” Brad Underwood said. “We’ll move on real quick from this one and get ready for the next one on Tuesday but a lot of positives tonight.”

Illinois hosts Lindenwood on Tuesday night at the State Farm Center.