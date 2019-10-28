Illini message resonating with recent success

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — You can tell someone you’re going to do something, but until you do it there could be some skepticism. With the recent wins of Wisconsin and Purdue, the message Lovie Smith has presented is starting to take shape.

It might have taken longer than the coaches, and fans, and players wanted but the Illini are going to play meaningful games in November. That hasn’t happened since 2015. Lovie says that the belief has always been there, but with the wins the end goal is becoming more and more clear.

“I can’t say that the guys haven’t believed in the message on how we presented it. But I think it helps with the message when you have success though, when you win games. Yes, that helps when you upset people, big wins and follow it up and win a couple in a row,” Lovie said. “All these things help when you have success and the buy in with players and young people, absolutely.”

Illinois hosts Rutgers at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.