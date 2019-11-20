Illini look to continue road success at Iowa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois football has won just as many games away from Memorial Stadium this season, than they’ve won in it.

Illinois has won three of their four road contests so far this season by beating UConn, Purdue, and Michigan State. But they’ve not been successful at Iowa City in the past, their last win at Kinnick came in 1999. But Lovie Smith says his team is suited for the road.

“It’s tough in general going on the road, you have a home field advantage but I think it also helps when you’ve done it before,” Smith said. “Good football teams have to go to tough places and win. I feel like we’re equip to do that. We run the football on the offensive side, we put and emphasis on ball security and taking the ball away on the defensive side.”

Illinois and Iowa kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Iowa City.