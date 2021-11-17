Illini land 2022 forward Ty Rodgers

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WCIA — Illinois added another Top 100 prospect to their incoming recruiting class as Ty Rodgers announced on social media he is signed with the Illini.

Rodgers was recently on a visit to Champaign, where he set front row for the Illini’s win over Arkansas State. The 6’7″ forward is the top prospect in Illinois and ranked 53rd nationally by 24/7 Sports. He joins Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris in the Illini’s incoming class.

Rodgers also had offers from Michigan, Marquette, Michigan State, Memphis, and more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story