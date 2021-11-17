Illini land 2022 forward Ty Rodgers

WCIA — Illinois added another Top 100 prospect to their incoming recruiting class as Ty Rodgers announced on social media he is signed with the Illini.

just a kid from Saginaw, MI… pic.twitter.com/H0p05HsMtQ — Ty Rodgers (@Ty_rodgers20) November 17, 2021

Rodgers was recently on a visit to Champaign, where he set front row for the Illini’s win over Arkansas State. The 6’7″ forward is the top prospect in Illinois and ranked 53rd nationally by 24/7 Sports. He joins Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris in the Illini’s incoming class.

Rodgers also had offers from Michigan, Marquette, Michigan State, Memphis, and more.