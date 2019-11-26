Illini host Lindenwood for 4th home game in nine days

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday will mark the 5th home game for Illini basketball this season. That’s a big difference from last season, when they only played three home games through the month of November.

Illinois is a perfect 4-0 on their home court this season, outscoring their opponents by a combined 98 points. They’re coming off the 120 point outing against Hampton on Saturday, the most points Illinois has scored in one game since 1993.

“I think one of the great challenges a year ago was just we played so rapidly that we didn’t get a ton of practice time,’ Brad Underwood said. “We were in Maui a year ago and you came home and all of the sudden it was a game on Sunday and the ACC Challenge and then you’re in Big Ten play and it was like ‘When do we get a chance to recover and work on some of those things?’.” Now, staying at home has helped, not only playing in the State Farm Center but the lack of travel, we’ve made major improvements every single day.”

Illinois and Lindenwood tip off at 7:00 on BTN+.