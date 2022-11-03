CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a new era for Illinois women’s basketball under new head coach Shauna Green. The Illini play Quincy in an exhibition game Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the State Farm Center.

Illinois have had a scrimmage before the exhibition game. Green said offensively the team has picked up a lot of the playbook. Defensively, Shauna said they are playing man-to-man, but included some zone and pressing in the scrimmage. While Green says there is room for improvement, she likes what she saw from her team.

“My biggest message to them going into the scrimmage was I wanted them to compete, every possession, compete and play as hard as they possibly can and I just really wanted to see our toughness and how we battle against a really good team. I walked away pleasantly surprised with our toughness and with the level of our competitive spirit and took away a lot of really good things.”