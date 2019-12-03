Illini hit the recruiting trail as bowl game awaits

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With at least two weeks until their bowl game, the Illinois football coaching staff has plenty of time to go out and find the next Illini.

They’ve spent the days following their loss to Northwestern all across the country, and even into Canada. Illinois’ class currently ranks 13th in the Big Ten, only ahead of Rutgers, with nine commits, the fewest in the conference. If you go by average star rating, the Illini come in at #8.

“The season is allowing us a chance to get some players that we need to bring into our program. These practices will help a lot, first order of business is for us to attack recruiting. Once we see exactly where we’re going we’ll have a chance, of course we talked about the practices but we’ll have recruiting visits, people on campus, and we’ll be out scouring the country trying to fill some roles,” Lovie Smith said. “We have some good players, seniors that are leaving and we’ll need to bring some other guys in to take their spot. This will be an important week for us, next two weeks really.”

Illinois will learn their bowl fate on December 8th.