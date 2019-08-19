Illini get first glimpse of Smith Center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois football team got their first look at the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Center on Sunday night, and it looks spectacular.

The 107,650 square foot, $79.2 million building opened it’s doors for the first time and players laid their eyes on their new home.

The facility has everything you could ask for in a football facility. The obvious things like locker rooms, weight rooms, training and medical areas are all included.

But there are also some unique features like a bowling alley, pop-a-shot, and a barber chair for new haircuts.























































































Photos courtesy: Craig Pessman/Illinois Athletics

There is still work to be done, as the Illini are halfway through training camp now. Players day they’re happy with the progress so far.

“Crazy. It’s been a lot of work, been a lot of hard work we’ve been having to go through,” Dominic Stampley said. “Practices and meetings all day but I feel like it’s all paying off.”

“I think we’re just progressing slowly,” Reggie Corbin said. “Just got to keep gelling together and that’s the only thing that we can do with this amount of talent.”

Illinois returns to the field on Monday morning.