CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball is postponing their second game of the season for COVID-19 protocols.

The Illini were supposed to play Southern Illinois Tuesday. The school says the Saluki program had to back out after COVID-19 concerns. Illinois also had their home game against Michigan postponed.

They will not play again until New Years Eve, three weeks since the last time they were on the court.