CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois freshman receiver Shawn Miller was making the most of his first spring ball before an injury cost him a chance to suit up in the spring game. As one of several early enrollees, the new Illini was stepping up in a receiver room that needs depth, making a splash through the first dozen practices.

“The last couple months was just getting the routine down,” Miller said. “Getting the college life and scheduling, getting used to the college workouts. They’ve been good. They’ve been great. Like I said just getting used to it so by the time the fall comes you know I’m already ready for what’s to come.”

Illinois only has four players on the roster who have caught a pass in college game in Isaiah Williams, Brian Hightower, Pat Bryant and Casey Washington. That’s where Miller could make an impact this fall. The 3-star recruit out of IMG Academy picked Illinois ahead of Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, North Carolina State, Old Dominion, Syracuse, UNLV, and West Virginia.