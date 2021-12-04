Illini find success in fast approach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is feeling good Saturday after its most complete win of the season on Friday night, a big 35-point win over Rutgers helps the Illini start a perfect 1-0 in Big Ten play.

One of the reasons for the big win was the unselfish play with the ball, 19 of Illinois’ 32 made field goals came off assists. After the game, the team let the world in on what the call ‘Point Five’ basketball. Underwood and his staff have started preaching about getting the ball out of your hands after 0.5 seconds. And the team is starting to get the message.

One of the phrases I heard a lot in the postgame presser was "Point 5 basketball." Jacob Grandison (with a cameo from Coleman Hawkins) explains:



"Ball's popping, making quick decisions." pic.twitter.com/FuxJGrg7Mo — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) December 4, 2021

“The ball was popping,” says Jacob Grandison. “Everybody was getting touches, we were playing what we call ‘Point Five’ basketball. Once you grow as a team it kind of manifests in itself that you just start elevating each other and playing for one another.”

“We don’t want it to stick,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “And we practice that. A lot. It’s on the board before every game. And that means you have to see the play before it actually happens. That’s when basketball gets really good.”

Illini have the day off Sunday before they head to Iowa City on Monday. Hawkeyes no longer have Luka Garza, but they have gotten off to a 7-1 start. Tip-off is 6 p.m.