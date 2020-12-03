Illini fall to Valparaiso

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After defeating their first non-conference opponent of the year last week, Illinois women’s basketball fell at home to Valparaiso 62-59.

Illinois led for a majority of the second half before the Crusaders took back the lead with under a minute left in the game. The Illini scored just seven points in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Jeanae Terry followed up her career game against Indiana State with 16 points and 13 rebounds against the Crusaders. Sophomore Kennedi Myles also had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. It’s the ninth double-double of her career.

Grace White led the way for Valpo with 17 points and nine rebounds. Carie Weinman also had 16 points.

The Illini will move forward with their non-conference schedule against Omaha on Sunday at 2 p.m.