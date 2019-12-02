Illini excited for chance in NCAA tournament

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A night full of nerves turned to excitement when Illinois popped up on the bracket for the NCAA volleyball tournament.

Illinois was named as one of the last four teams in the field, but the team knows that it doesn’t matter now because every starts with a new slate.

“I was really just trying to go in level headed so just whatever happened, happened,” Ashlyn Fleming said. “But as soon as I heard our name called it was just straight kind of relief and excitement just to get to know that I get to play with all of my seniors again and play with all of my teammates.”

“I was super nervous, definitely frustrated that I don’t think we put ourselves in the best position we could have to make it a little less nerve wracking,” Jacqueline Quade said. “But you know I have a lot of confidence in this team and I hope that the committee saw that as well so it was a lot of nerves, a lot of kind of just wishing so I’m really glad it turned out how it did.”

Illinois plays Utah in the first round in Provo on Friday.