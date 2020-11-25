Illini enforcing “strict” protocols for visitors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illini women’s basketball opens their season at the State Farm Center Wednesday, but unlike the men’s team, they are only welcoming one team.

Scheduling out of conference games for teams this year has been tough because of different protocol between conferences. Head coach Nancy Fahey says every team coming to Champaign will follow their rules.

“Our medical staff has talked to the teams that are coming in and there’s a strict protocol when they get here, and that makes us feel much better about it,” says Fahey. “We want to make sure our players are safe and I think we’ve done that.”

All four of the teams non-conference games this season are at home. Wednesday they welcome Indiana State for a 7 p.m. matchup.