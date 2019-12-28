Sign Up Now
Illini encouraged by Christmas Day visit with Bobby Roundtree

Junior defensive end still recovering in Chicago from swimming accident

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WCIA) — Illinois seniors Kenyon Jackson, Dele Harding and Tymir Oliver didn’t have to think twice when making Christmas plans. The Illini were leaving the next day to go to the Redbox Bowl, making it difficult to go home for the holidays. So they did the next best thing, visiting teammate Bobby Roundtree in Chicago. The defensive end is still recovering from a serious spine injury during a swimming accident in May.

