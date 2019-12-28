Illini encouraged by Christmas Day visit with Bobby Roundtree

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WCIA) -- The Illinois football team spent its second day in the Bay Area taking in one of the most popular tourist attractions. The Illini set sail to Alcatraz Island, visiting the former prison. It's the second time head coach Lovie Smith has made the trip across the bay, but most of the team has never been to California.

"I really don't have a background or info on Alcatraz at all so I'm just taking it all in I guess," Illinois senior linebacker Dele Harding said.