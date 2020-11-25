Illini dominate North Carolina A&T to start season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball surpassed even the highest of fans expectations Wednesday in their season opener, dominating North Carolina A&T 122-60.

The No. 8 Illini broke a school record for three-pointers in a game, nailing 17 of them. Freshman Adam Miller and junior Ayo Dosunmu led the way in scoring with 28 each. The former Morgan Park High School teammates contributed six and five trifectas, respectively.

#Illini guard @AceWolf44 made history today, setting a program record with 28 points in his freshman debut.



He says, "It shouldn't be a surprise if I put up numbers like this." pic.twitter.com/O6xFUw3b5Q — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) November 25, 2020

Miller set the record for most points by a freshman in their debut. Fellow freshmen Andre Curbello, Coleman Hawkins, and Brandon Lieb all got onto the scoreboard as well. 122 is the most points scored by a Big Ten team since Penn State set the record with 129 in 2006.

Dosunmu also pulled down 10 rebounds making it his second career double-double, his first with rebounds. Sophomore Kofi Cockburn also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Head coach Brad Underwood praised Ayo Dosunmu for his distribution after Wednesdays win. Says players like Adam Miller are going to benefit from teams putting more bodies on Ayo.



"Ayo does what a really good player does and that's make his teammates better." pic.twitter.com/hRztratpoP — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) November 25, 2020

The Fighting Illini will be back at the State Farm Center Thursday to continue their MTE. They play Chicago State at 11 a.m.