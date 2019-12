CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Miami Hurricanes came into Champaign shooting lights out, shooting 67% from the field in the first half for a 19 point lead. The Illini came all the way back with a chance to win it at the buzzer, but Ayo Dosunmu was called for a charge giving Miami the win.

Kofi Cockburn lead Illinois with 24 points, Trent Frazier, Andres Feliz, and Dosunmu each reached double figures.

Illinois Post Game Comments Illinois basketball team with a tough loss. Here are post game comments. Posted by WCIA 3 News on Monday, December 2, 2019

Illinois falls to 6-2 on the season with a trip to #3 Maryland coming up on Saturday.