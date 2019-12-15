Illini dethrone Monarchs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coming off their biggest win of the season, the Illini didn’t let up with a 69-55 win of Old Dominion on Saturday.

Alan Griffin was efficient, leading the Illini with 15 points on 6-7 shooting a 3-4 from behind the arc. Ayo Dosunmu added 14 points with Kofi Cockburn pouring in 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Tevian Jones made his Illini debut, playing the final four minutes of the game. He did score.

Illinois moves to 8-3 on the season, they’re off for a full week for finals. They play Missouri on the 21st in St. Louis in the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup.

