Illini closed practices from here on out

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The next time fans will have a chance to see the Illinois football team will be when they take the field for the season opener.

The Illini concluded their open practices of training camp on Friday. The team will continue to practice at the Campus Rec Fields on Monday and Tuesday before moving to the fields by Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

Now that fans and media are no longer allowed to watch, the team will start getting more in-depth with drills and schemes. Some players say it’s no different, other say no is the time they separate themselves.

“It doesn’t change anything at all. We just keep doing the same thing we’ve been doing,” running back Reggie Corbin said. “Come out here and grind as hard as we can and keep working.”

“It gives guys a chance to go out there and actually be theirselves and make plays when no ones looking,” wide receiver Dominic Stampley said. “Just get the team more competitive inside the game with each other involved and just go out there and play ball and don’t have to worry about the fans.”

The opener is August 31st against Akron.