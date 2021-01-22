Illini basketball won’t play game this weekend despite effort to find opponent

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is out of a game this weekend despite “aggressive efforts” to try and schedule a non-conference opponent. Illini head coach Brad Underwood said after Tuesday night’s game against Penn State he was searching long and hard to find a team with adequate COVID-19 testing protocols that could match those of Illinois, but ultimately that didn’t happen.

After the MSU game was PPD, #Illini HC Brad Underwood said he was “aggressively trying to find a non-con opponent” but couldn’t get a match. Team spokesman says plan is to practice until Iowa — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 22, 2021

Illinois was out of a game after Michigan State had to postpone its matchup against the Illini due to positive cases within the Spartans’ program. The game was originally scheduled for 11 a.m. in East Lansing. Both schools are working with the Big Ten to determine a make-up date but for now the plan is just to practice until next Friday’s game against Iowa. It means the Illini will have 10 days between games leading up to the primetime game against their rivals.