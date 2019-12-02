Illini back to the drawing board ahead of bowl game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coming off their worst performance of the season, the Illinois football team has plenty of time to figure it out before their bowl game later in December.

The Illini allowed Northwestern to run for 378 yards on Saturday, while Illinois only ran for 14 total. They don’t know their bowl fate yet, but they will have plenty of time to figure out what went wrong against the Wildcats as the first bowl isn’t played until December 20th.

“We’ve got to bounce back, on both sides of the football we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do,” wide receiver Casey Washington said. “On offense we’ve got to control what we can control and we’ve got to come back stronger to top this thing off and finish strong.”

“Eventually you have to tackle. There’s not many plays where we didn’t have someone in position,” Lovie Smith said. “He ran hard. You got to do a better job of tackling, it’s kind of simple as that. A lot of those plays that went for, went for a lot more than they should have.”

Illinois will learn their bowl fate on Sunday December 8th.