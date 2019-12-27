Illini arrive in San Francisco for Redbox Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WCIA) — Illinois football is in the Golden State for the Redbox Bowl. The Illini landed in Oakland Thursday afternoon and arrived in downtown San Francisco at the Hyatt Regency about 5:30 p.m. local time.

“I mean it’s amazing, we got off the plane and off the bus and made the ride over here and everybody like, ‘Is this the Golden Gate bridge?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t think it is,'” Illinois senior defensive tackle Kenyon Jackson said. “It’s a great feeling, just being with the team, this many college students. You would never think we would be right here in this situation, we’re taking it all in.”

Arrived in the city. 🌉



📍 San Francisco pic.twitter.com/hv2wV7evU9 — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) December 27, 2019

Going to California is a new experience for the majority of the team but there are seven guys with California ties, including Bay Area native Milo Eifler. The junior linebacker is acting as the defacto team tour guide for the week, a role he’s okay with.

“It feels good to be home, know what I’m sayin?” Eifler said. “You know we got the guys, a lot of them haven’t been to California yet so it’s going to be their first experience and the Bay Area is kind of one of the best places to be at right now so I’m just excited, know what I’m saying, to have my family at the game and what not. San Francisco is a great city, you know what I’m sayin’. We get to go to Alcatraz and kind of be a little tourist sometimes so, I’m just excited to be back home and to be able to enjoy it.”

